BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The City of Bluefield is preparing for a month full of events, including the notorious Bluefield-Graham football game.

For August 2023, Bluefield will have no shortage of events to check out, especially if you are a football fan. With the big Bluefield-Graham rivalry game coming up, there will be a tailgate and even a parade in honor of the big game.

“It’s awesome. I mean, on our side of the line it’s Beaver-Graham and the other side is Graham Beaver, and we’re super excited. It’s probably one of the biggest events we host, and this area, all year, it’s probably the biggest football game outside Morgantown and Huntington, or Blacksburg in this neck of the woods.” Cecil Marson, Bluefield City Manager

But August is not just about football, Bluefield will also host a 5K, a golf tournament, a carnival, and a lemonade festival, making Bluefield a potential summer destination for families.