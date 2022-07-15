HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Hinton announced the new development of Hinton Landing and Batteau Beach as part of a plan that has been in the works.

The new location has tremendous value as a river access point, according to the city of Hinton. It will contain a beach, green space, picnic shelters, public bathroom, playground, boat launch, parking, and space for the city to host future events.

The hope is that the future area will be used for both recreation and water use and becomes a main focal point for the city, in an effort to encourage more river usage throughout the county.

The plans for this area were a 2-year decision collaboration with the WVU School of Engineering and local stakeholders, both deciding how to use the area. The anticipated finish time for this project is 9-13 months, and a final draft of plans will be available to the public in the next 60 to 90 days.

The City of Hinton hopes that his project will be a great benefit to the community and that it will also be appreciated and utilized by the residents and visitors of Hinton.