City officials plan for safe fireworks show in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The city of Beckley is planning a safe fireworks show Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Due to budget concerns and COVID-19, the show was almost canceled back in April. Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Ayne Amjad and Mayor Rob Rappold, the show will still happen.

“Ready for people to get out do something positive. Get a little fresh air and enjoy the fireworks,” Rappold said.

The show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Rappold asked everyone to maintain social distancing, and parking lots will be marked to ensure social distance between cars.

If you have to get out of your vehicle, you are encouraged to wear a mask and stay six feet apart.