BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with BB&T to give back to small businesses in the area.

CEO and President of the Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini, said beginning this week, they will highlight two businesses a week in a virtual cash mob shopping initiative. She said they will do a 30 minute Facebook live where each business takes us through the services or products they offer.