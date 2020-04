BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- COVID-19 is an upper respiratory illness that affects your lungs. It is something that Dr. Johnny Walker with Access Health in Beckley said smokers need to keep in mind.

"So anything that's going to affect lungs will affect the smoker and their lungs much more significantly than it would a non-smoker just because they're starting off in a place of having less healthy lung tissue to work with," Walker said.