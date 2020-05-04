LIVE NOW: Safer at Home order now in affect in WV

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Week Two of West Virginia Strong: The Comeback began on Monday, May 4, 2020. Some businesses are allowed to reopen, but are not required to do so. As this begins, the Governor cautions people to be smart and stay at home if they can or wear masks if they cannot. Businesses are encouraged to continue maximizing the use of telework when possible.

“This disease is still with us right now,” said Gov. Justice. “Take care of your loved ones.”

West Virginia was first in the nation over the weekend for having the lowest possibility of one person infecting another. As of Monday, West Virginia still stands third in the country.

Cabell, Wayne and Wood Counties are now removed from the hot spot list. That leaves only five counties still on the list.

Week three will begin on May 11. The businesses being allowed to open during that period will be announced later in week two. The information is expected to be released on Monday afternoon.

Friday May 8, Workforce West Virginia will begin paying unemployment for the self-employed. Additionall, Gov. Justice said during the Monday briefing, West Virginia was the first state to provide the $600 from the CARES Act.

There are 1.4 million children who are being fed in West Virginia. This will continue through the end of the normal school year.

Meanwhile, a pandemic electronic benefits transfer has been approved to help feed students over the summer. More details on this are coming. It is a collaboration between the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Education. According to the Superintendent of Schools in West Virginia, this will be around $300 per card, per child.