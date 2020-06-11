LIVE NOW: State Fair of West Virginia will go on in 2020

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors voted on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 to move forward with the event in 2020. The Governor praised the decision and encouraged people to attend the event from Aug. 13 to Aug. 22. He spoke about how the event helps students pay for higher education.

The Governor praised West Virginia’s government employees for their work throughout the pandemic. He said they will continue to observe safety guidelines as government offices reopen and these people return to work.

There are now 49 applications from cities and counties, and there are more coming in. The Governor once again encouraged these local governments to apply for CARES Act funding.

Governor Justice commented on a 1300 point drop in the stock market on Thursday. He stated this shows the need for an additional stimulus package from the federal government.

The state is still on track to complete testing at the jails and prisons on Friday, June 12, 2020. There are nine active cases at five jails and two prisons. A total of 9,000 inmates and employees have been tested so far.

The Governor stated the reopening plan for nursing homes on June 17, 2020 is on his website. He addressed a comment from one West Virginian who was concerned their grandmother would pass away before the 17th. The Governor said in cases like that, accommodations should be made.