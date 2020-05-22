LIVE NOW: The economic assessment for WV is improving

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov

The Governor began, as he often does during these briefings, but offering condolences to the families of those who were lost to COVID-19. This included the 71st fatality from Jackson County.

Reports from the WV National Guard and other advisers state the potential problem in the eastern panhandle is under control. The Governor said it is better to over-react from the standpoint of knowledge. They will continue to monitor the situation in Berkeley and Jefferson County.

The West Virginia National Guard is continuing its efforts in the eastern panhandle. They are working along four lines of effort in Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. These are as follows:

Broader Testing Support More Surveillance and Epidemiology Support Outreach, Education and Sanitization Providing Face Coverings

The governor announced the state initially projected it would be $500 Million upside down economically. However, he said on Friday that number was going down and was at $350 Million. He added those numbers continue to improve. The Governor reasoned West Virginia is successful because many businesses remained open such as mines and other essential services.

Every county health official is invited to attend a virtual conference the final week of May. They are looking to gather the knowledge needed to monitor and address issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DHHR dashboard is being updated at 5 p.m. on Friday. This will include new county level information. This will have active and recovered cases by county. There will be a jump in cases at 5 p.m. as the DHHR includes probable cases after new information came from the CDC.