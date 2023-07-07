PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Baby showers are a time for new mothers to receive gifts to help them welcome their new bundle of joy.

Expecting families can be overwhelmed with the excitement of welcoming a new life into the world. That’s why one organization in Mercer County is working to help.

The Child Protect of Mercer County helps expecting mothers to prepare. The organization hosted a community baby shower in Princeton on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Tonya Milam is the lead organizer of the event and says that showing mothers they are supported and cared for goes a long way.

“This baby shower is free to the public. Prior registration was required. But it is just to offer moms resources from the community as well as safety items to take with them,” said Milam.

Car seats and cribs were distributed to families as well. A ‘car seat safety check’ outpost was also available during the event to show families that correct way to install child car seats.

Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center was also present to give out not only items but advice and information.

“A lot of families don’t have a lot of family to help them. So, we have a lot of things that they might not even get at a baby shower,” said Staci Lafferty, Director of the BIBS Program.

The community baby shower is a yearly event. The organizers try to keep it near the same time every summer, and encourage mothers to attend even if they have attended in the past.