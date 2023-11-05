ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Concord University Theater Department is getting into the holiday spirit early. The theater department presents “The Thanksgiving Play.”

The play follows a group of teaching artists who struggle to combine both Turkey Day and Native American History Month. Cast members tell us what they plan to convery to the audience with this performance.

“These characters are trying to speak for voices that they don’t really need to. So, I think it has a really good message,” said Jordan Simpson, a cast member.

“If the audience can take some meaning away from the actual meaning that would be nice too, but as long as they have a good time,” said Arianna Mooney, a cast member.

Show times are November 9th through November 12th.

All shows begin at 7 in the evening except for Sunday November 12th, which starts at 2 in the evening.

Ticket prices are $5 for the public and Concord University staff and students have free admission.