Confirmed COVID-19 case at Mercer County Technical Education Center

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Public School administrators confirmed a positive COVID-19 was reported in a student from an adult program at Mercer County Technical Education Center.

They released in a Facebook post the case was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Students and staff known to be exposed have been notified to quarantine, according to the post.

The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.