MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County food bank is seeking help from the community. Covel Baptist Church in Matoaka runs on USDA food and donations.

This Saturday, August 26, 2023, the church will be passing out supplies and food to families.

Pastor Michael Williams adds that the church serves around seven hundred people. They turn no family away.

“Any resources, any food resources, if they would like to make more donations for food,” said Williams.

All donations, food or monetary, will go directly to the community. Those in need simply drive through the ‘food pantry drive-in’.

Boxes of food containing essential items will be provided per car.