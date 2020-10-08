COVID-19 case confirmed at Shady Spring Elementary School

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Board of Education confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Shady Spring Elementary School.

Due to the number of staff that must be quarantined, Shady Spring Elementary School will operate remotely for the remainder of this week and into the next. Students will return the week of October 19, 2020.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department worked closely with Raleigh County Schools to identify anyone who may have potentially come into contact with this person. Any person who may have been in close contact with the infected person was contacted by the health department and asked to follow the guidelines given by the Center of Disease Control (CDC).