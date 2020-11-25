Crossroads Mall releases Black Friday hours

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking to get some Christmas shopping done in the Beckley area, one mall released its special store hours for the week of Thanksgiving 2020.

The majority of Crossroads Mall is closed Thanksgiving Day, exception for Rural King:

They will open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

For Black Friday, the mall will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. JC Penney and Dick’s Sporting Goods will open their doors at 5 a.m. All stores will close at 10 p.m. except for PetSmart, which will close at 9 p.m.