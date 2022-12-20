DANESE, WV (WVNS) – Santa Claus is coming to town soon, and for anyone on the nice list in Danese this year, he might be coming right to your front door.

James Moore and the Danese Volunteer Fire Department decorated the fire engines and took them for a spin to distribute goodie bags to kids in the community.

The tradition began 40 years ago and grew slowly ever since. Moore says he remembers the magic of seeing Santa hop off the fire engine and walk up to his door back when he was a child.

“When I was a kid growing up I can remember them coming to my house doing this exact same thing. I had no clue, of course. But now here I am getting to be Santa for all these other kids,” Moore told 59News.

Moore has lived in Danese all his life, and he knows the community and its people like the back of his hand.

He said Santa knowing each child by name makes the experience even more special for the kids.

“When you tell a kid their name, and you know mom and dad’s name, it really messes with the kid a little bit,” said Moore.

Moore told 59News the feeling of seeing a child’s face light up when he delivers presents is indescribable.

For information on when Santa might be coming to your house, check the schedule below.