Ansted restaurant reopens under new management after remodel

ANSTED, FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On the corner of Route 60 and 16 in Ansted sits a country store and cafe celebrating their grand reopening.

Chimney Corner Café officially opened their doors to the public for the first time in two years on Saturday, June 14, 2020, under new management .

“This has always been here and I knew it was here and I love this area so we are home and it is classic West Virginia,” Beth Burdette, the Owner of Chimney Cafe said.

Beth Burdette and her husband have been in the food industry for years and recently closed their restaurant in Oak Hill. Creator of Chimney Corner, Jim Campbell, asked Beth to take over and could not think of anyone better for the job.

“They’ve got all the tools. They know what they are doing the food is great. I am really looking forward to seeing them take it where it should be at with the original vision,” Campbell said.

When visiting Chimney Corner, guests can expect live music by the creek and some staple meals from the smoker.

“One of our classic good West Virginia hot dogs with all the fixings,” Burdette said.

Burdette is not only excited to serve locals, but also visitors taking a break from a drive.

“Motorcyclist, sports car enthusiast, car clubs, they all come through here, just tourist people looking for new places. It’s ripe for becoming a real center attraction,” Campbell said.