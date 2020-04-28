Del Sol Cantina and Grille prepares outdoor seating for customers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Del Sol Cantina and Grille in Lewisburg is preparing to re-open its outdoor seating as soon as it gets the “ok” from Governor Justice. Owner, Tony Junker said the restaurant will look a little bit different than it has in the past, with stricter sanitation guidelines.

“Possibly wearing some mask employees, possibly doing some disposable menus and disposable utensils and plates. It will be a challenge for us to get up and running, but we have to do things differently and we have to keep in mind of our guests and our employees,” Junker said.

Del Sol has been closed for the last month, but it is starting curb side pick up Wednesday, April 29, 2020.