Destination West Virginia: Taking on the roaring waters of WV

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — The mountain state is known for several staple summer activities, perhaps the most popular, white water rafting. To kick off my first summer living in West Virginia, I headed out to the New River Gorge to take on rafting for the very first time.

My photographer, DJ and I, started the morning signing in and listening to the guide’s safety briefing. Then it was time to rock and roll and grab our gear. We hopped on the bus with our masks on and headed over to the river to get our duckies, which are basically inflatable kayaks.

We got to paddle through several different classes of rapids that our guide Amanda Hardee talked us through.

“We just went on a fantastic trip down the new river from McCreery to Stone Cliff, a fantastic trip, about 10 miles of class 1 through 3 white water,” Hardee said. “It is a great introduction for folks looking to get on the water who are a little nervous for their first time.”

For those of you looking for a thrill, do not worry, the roaring waters won’t disappoint.

“Two of my favorite rapids on the river are Silos and Duckie Muncher. There are many ways to go around it and one way to have a bit more fun and that is in the actual muncher,” Hardee said. It is a a very safe swim but you have to hit it straight if you don’t want to get munched.”

They even served us lunch halfway through the trip to refuel our bodies so we could keep rowing our way down the 8-10 mile journey. It was a fun thrilling experience but here is a word of advice, do not forget your sunscreen and remember, your life-vest is your best friend.