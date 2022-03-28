CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced applications will be accepted for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) beginning today.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will continue until funds are exhausted. This federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying water or wastewater bills.

Eligibility for LIHWAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying water or wastewater bills. To qualify, the household must meet all program guidelines, which includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. Face-to-face interviews in a local DHHR office are also required to qualify.

If a utility vendor provides multiple services, an itemized bill will be required. LIHWAP can only be used for water and sewer payments.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIHWAP Fiscal Year 2022 are listed in the chart below.

Household Size Gross Monthly

Income Limit 1 $2,005 2 $2,621 3 $3,238 4 $3,855 5 $4,472 6 $5,088 7 $5,204 8 $5,583 9 $6,150 10 $6,718 11 $7,285 12 $7,853

For each additional person past 12, $567 is added.

*Social Security and Veterans income will be excluded for the current LIHWAP application period.

Households with income that exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIHWAP. The program is limited to the amount of federal funding allocated to West Virginia under the LIHWAP Block Grant.

Those interested in applying for LIHWAP may contact their local DHHR office with questions or to request an interview to determine eligibility. A list of local offices may be found here or by calling 304-352-4431.