RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS)– Ronceverte will be hosting their annual River Festival all weekend long, celebrating the beautiful Greenbrier River.

According to greenbrierwv.com, this festival will be set on the banks of Ronceverte’s Island Park for full and beautiful view if the great Greenbrier River. The festivities will be full of food vendors, games, inflatables, a pet parade, live music, and their legendary Great Rubber Ducky Race.

The festivities will start on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. and will continue through the weekend on Sunday, June 11.

For more information on this quacktastic event, visit Ronceverte River Festival | Greenbrier WV.