Easter Sunday in a COVID-19 world

(WVNS) — Health Departments in two area counties are cautioning West Virginians to maintain social distancing on Easter Sunday. The releases come from Greenbrier and Fayette Counties.

Both counties are encouraging people to continue online or televised church services.

We also realize that people want to be in church this Sunday for Easter. Please DO NOT bring people together for a church service. There are several ways to provide a message without having people together. We have several churches that are doing church via zoom or Facebook live. We also have churches doing drive in worship services. If you plan to have drive in services, please make certain people know that they must stay in their vehicles. You should also make sure cars are parked at a safe distance from one another. Fayette County Health Department