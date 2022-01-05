Erin Justice Named Elementary School Counselor of the Year

LEWISBURG WV (WVNS) – Rainelle and Crichton Elementary school counselor Erin Justice has been named the West Virginia Elementary School Counselor of the year.

The West Virginia School Counselor Association selects three winners each year, one from the elementary, middle, and high school levels. One of these three winners will continue on to represent West Virginia at the national level.

“I am honored and humbled to be named WV Elementary School Counselor of the Year,” said Justice. “Being a school counselor is challenging and often thankless, so it means a lot when someone says, I see you, I see what you are trying to do, and I support you.”

Rainelle Elementary Principal, Kim Tincher, nominated Justice and was excited to learn of the award, stating, “On behalf of our students, faculty, and staff, I congratulate Mrs. Erin Justice for receiving this much-deserved honor. The extra time and effort she has dedicated to our students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic continue to make a real difference in the lives of our students, families, and staff.”

Ashley Spencer, Crichton Elementary Principal, echoed Kim Tincher’s sentiments, adding, ” Erin is such an asset to Crichton Elementary School. She advocates for students’ well-being and goes above and beyond to help students reach their full potential. We are so fortunate to have her as our school counselor.”

Justice has worked for Greenbrier County Schools for eight years and has worked part-time at Rainelle Medical Center as a mental health therapist since 2017.