BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley will host a festival celebrating the culture of good ole Appalachia.

The City of Beckley will be hosting the ten-day Appalachian Festival, celebrating the unique culture we all know and love. The festival will kick off on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, and will contain several events like tours at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, Sprouts and Spins with Vinyl Tracks and the Honeybee Festival to name a few.

The President and CEO of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini, says the Appalachian Festival is a good outlet to showcase attractions in Raleigh County.

“It’s a celebration of everything Appalachian in our area. So, we have a lot of great attractions here in Raleigh County and this festival just showcases what each has going on. And they’re all Appalachian focused, focused on our heritage.” Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of the Beckley and Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce

So, if you’re looking to celebrate the rich and unique culture of Appalachia, then Beckley is the place to be in late August.