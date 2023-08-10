BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Three big events are coming up in Beckley and have many vendor slots to fill.

The city of Beckley will be hosting the Appalachian Festival, Beckley Kids Classic, and Chilli Night, and there are many vendor slots that need filling. Most events like these tend to have from 20 to 40 vendors and allow business owners to show off what they can offer to the public.

Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley Events, stated there are benefits for business owners to attending these events.

“Our vendor fee is very reasonable, so it’s a great way to get out and expose your product or your organization to a lot of people that come by and just celebrate community.” Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events

Any business owners who are interested in registering for the listed events can contact Jill Moorefield at jommrefield@beckley.org or call (304) 256-1776.