CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS)– Daniel Vineyards is celebrating the Fourth Annual Craft Beverage Festival, as a way to promote local craft beverage breweries.

Guests over the age of 21 can sit back, relax and enjoy a nice cold one while listening to live music. The owner of the vineyard, Rich Daniel, explains the mission of this young festival.

“We’re trying to incorporate not just local wine market, but get breweries, if we can get a cidery or a meadery, or anything like that to incorporate all the small alcohol producers in the state. So, that’s kind of the idea behind it, just trying to give them a venue to feature their products here.” Rich Daniel, Owner of Daniel Vineyards

If you would like to learn more about Daniel Vineyards, you can check out their website at Daniel Vineyards.