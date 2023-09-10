BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Kids got a chance to glam up their pets this weekend for Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival Pet Pageant.

Beckley’s Youth Museum hosted the Kids Classic Pet Pageant on Sunday, September 10, 2023. This fabulous event allowed kids to show off their furry friends in style and even dress them up for the occasion.

The Beckley Kids Classic Pet Pageant Director, Taylor Stewart, talked about her excitement for this event.

“I, personally as a dog mom, love this event. I’m super excited to see this come back, because I love to see the kids interact with their animals and see how well they take care of their pets.” Taylor Stweart, Pageant Director for Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival

Stewart also said it was the first time in a few years the Pet Pageant returned to the Kids Classic lineup. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, it was put on pause, but it is now back in action for the children.