GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– If you want to see if you have what it takes to be a Spartan, well now is your chance.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is hosting the Spartan Trifecta Weekend, where many can either observe or participate in one of the world’s most challenging obstacle races. There will be three types of races: a 21K, 10K, and a 5K, even a small course for the kids.

The director of the race, Tyler Spencer, talked about what to expect at this event.

“Expect to run some awesome trails and to get really muddy, and to do some really cool obstacles like crawling under barbed wire, jumping over fire, like multi rig, which is right behind us, which is a cool variation of monkey bars.” Race Director, Spartan Race

If you love some muddy outdoor challenge, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is the place to be. For those who are interested in joining in on the fun can register at spartanrace.com or register the day of the race.