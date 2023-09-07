PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)– Summers County’s very own Culture Fest is being put on for the 20th year.

Culture Fest is a yearly festival to celebrate art and music from all over the world. This festival was started in 2004 by founder and event organizer, Lori McKinney, as a one-day event to celebrate various cultures.

“It came from my husband, Robert, and I just getting really intrigued by global culture and wanting to create a melting pot, where we really showcase and feature West Virginia and Appalachian culture, alongside just cultures of the world.” Lori McKinney, Founder and Event Organizer for Culture Fest

For those with a love for a diverse range of music and art, Culture Fest is the place to be from September 7 through September 10, 2023.