PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)– Summers County’s very own Culture Fest is being put on for the 20th year.
Culture Fest is a yearly festival to celebrate art and music from all over the world. This festival was started in 2004 by founder and event organizer, Lori McKinney, as a one-day event to celebrate various cultures.
“It came from my husband, Robert, and I just getting really intrigued by global culture and wanting to create a melting pot, where we really showcase and feature West Virginia and Appalachian culture, alongside just cultures of the world.”Lori McKinney, Founder and Event Organizer for Culture Fest
For those with a love for a diverse range of music and art, Culture Fest is the place to be from September 7 through September 10, 2023.