BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The City of Bluefield is hosting a festival that can help quench your thirst in the summer heat.
The Lemonade Festival will be a part of Bluefield’s Shriner’s Carnival on August 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This refreshing festival will consist of various vendors, bouncy houses, and even a trolley ride. The free trolley rides will consist of a Bluefield Historical Home Tour and will be conducted by Wayne Pelts.
Executive Assistant City Manager for Bluefield, Gabrielle Ponder, says there is also more to expect at the festival.
“We’re also bringing back the Bluefield Lemonade Lassies, this year we’re calling them the Lemonade Ladies, and they will be serving free lemonade at the Lemonade Festival. And there will be tons of fun for the family to conclude Beaver-Graham week.”Gabrielle Ponder, Executive Assistant City Manager for Bluefield