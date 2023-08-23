BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The City of Bluefield is hosting a festival that can help quench your thirst in the summer heat.

The Lemonade Festival will be a part of Bluefield’s Shriner’s Carnival on August 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This refreshing festival will consist of various vendors, bouncy houses, and even a trolley ride. The free trolley rides will consist of a Bluefield Historical Home Tour and will be conducted by Wayne Pelts.

Executive Assistant City Manager for Bluefield, Gabrielle Ponder, says there is also more to expect at the festival.