The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Courtroom in the WV state capitol building in Charleston, WV. (J. Alex Wilson)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Kanawha County is pleased to announce it’s opening of its 11th family treatment court in West Virginia.

This upcoming Thursday, June 30th, at 1 P.M., Judge Joanna Tabit, for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit for Kanawha County will be hosting a training session with the training team for this specific program that will be run in Kanawha County.

Leading the training session for this program is Chautle Haught, the state’s Family Treatment Court Specialist.

“We are very excited to bring a family treatment court to Kanawha County. West Virginia has been ravaged by the opioid crisis, and our children and families are the hardest hit. Our team is looking forward to working with parents in their treatment and recovery with the goal of reunifying families and

changing lives for the better,” expressed Judge Tabit. Her concerns are for these families and individuals in need, where this program would be extremely beneficial to them.

Approximately 30 participants will be engaging in the three-hour training. This will include Kanawha County’s Michelle McCune, the Family Treatment Coordinator, as well as Judge Tabit.

Media are encouraged to come.

Starting July 5th, applications will be accepted for the family treatment court.