Farmers credit warm weather to successful evergreens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The warm and rainy summer has done some good for Christmas tree farms.

Absher Tree Farms in Fayette County has a couple thousand trees, and owner David Absher said it’s been a good season. Now, he gets to enjoy the smiles on people’s faces when they come to buy a Christmas tree.

“it’s a good business the fact that your selling something that somebody wants and their all happy and they looking for their tree we try to take care of our customers most of my customers come back every year,” Absher said.

You can find Absher at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley. They will be open through the Christmas season.