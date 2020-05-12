Fayette County Chamber of Commerce expects busy week ahead with reopenings and warm weather

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, May 11, 2020 Gov. Justice announced a schedule for additional reopenings. This includes indoor dining, retail stores, and outdoor activities.

Beckey Sullivan is the Director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. She told 59News the stay at home order had a huge impact on the local economy. Many businesses still struggle; one restaurant in Oak Hill had to close.

Now, with warm weather ahead, Sullivan said they are preparing for a busy weekend, but there are still concerns.

“Wear your mask, wash your hands, if you choose to go out in public, just follow the guidelines, keep your distance,” Sullivan said. “It’s great that we are doing a reopening process and we’ll see how it goes once the retail stores are open and the dining facilities are open indoor and outdoor. Some of the restaurants that have bars will have restrictions as well.”

Week Four of the state’s reopening plan will begin on Thursday, May 21, 2020.