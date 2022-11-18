FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — In honor of those who have fallen in the line of duty, The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department puts up a giving tree, dedicated to the men and women who make sacrifices daily on behalf of the citizens of Fayette County.

This tree is covered with stars that each represent a Conservator under the Sheriff’s protected custody. Many of these protected clients live on limited funds. This giving tree helps the community give back to those who need it most, while honoring Fayette County Deputies.

On the stars are items needed like socks, throw blankets and butter cookies. All you have to do is pick a star and return the gift back to the Sheriff’s Department before December 16, 2022, and a delivery will be made to those in need.

You can visit the Fayette County Court House to see the giving tree and pick up some stars.