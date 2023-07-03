FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Fayetteville’s annual Heritage Festival has returned and is looking forward to celebrating Fourth of July with the community.

Not only is this festival a celebration of the town’s heritage but also of our nation’s Independence Day. For the 2023 event, there will be all kinds of activities, some familiar some new, to make this year’s celebration even more special. Executive Director of Visit Fayetteville, Tabitha Stover, stated that this year’s event is the largest it’s been in recent years.