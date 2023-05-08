HILLSBORO, WV (WVNS)– Hillsboro will be celebrating their 25th Annual Little Levels Heritage Fair.

According to the Pocahantas County website, this will be an event full of the standard fix ins of a classic Mountain State fair. From Friday, June 23, 2023 to Sunday, June 25. 2023, there will be a weekend full of live music, arts and crafts vendors, historical tours, pie contests, a square dance, heritage parade, a car show and judged floats and farm equipment, and a fireman’s parade. There will also be a celebration for the homegrown, Nobel Prize writer Pearl S. Buck.

Pearl S. Buck was born on June 26, 1872 in Hillsboro, West Virginia, and grew up to become an author who wrote several novels on her life living in China. She would later receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1938. During this years festivities, Hillsboro wants to dedicate some time to this accomplished, local author.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page.