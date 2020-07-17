Firefighters offer tips to swimmers beating summer heat in pools

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A dip in the backyard pool is a great way to cool off from the summer heat but it’s important to remember how to keep children safe while swimming.

You want to create a list for kids to abide by while outdoors, and never leave children unattended by pools. It only takes two inches of water and 30 seconds for a child to drown.

Ernest Parsons, the Captain in Fire and Prevention Bureau, gave a list of things parents should be doing to keep their children safe around pools in the summertime.

“You want to be present especially for the younger kids, you also really need a fence around your pool with a gate. The gate should be self closing and self latching that leads to the water,” Parsons said.

Always keep your phone close by just in case you need to call someone for help. The summer months are also a good time to brush up on your CPR skills. It’s important for the whole family to know what to do in case of an emergency.