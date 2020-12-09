Firefighters provide tips to stay safe during winter power outages

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Winter is right around the corner and with it comes the cold temperatures. While the two Virginias are no strangers to winter weather, there are a few tips to keep in mind to protect you and your family if the power goes out.

Chris Graham, a Lieutenant at the Beckley Fire Department, said people should their batteries on essential devices.

“It’s a good time of year to maybe go ahead and get your flashlights out and make sure they have good batteries. If the power does go out, you just want to make sure that your major appliances go down to your breaker box. Hopefully, everything is labeled currently and turn the major appliances off, so when the power does come back on you’re not overloading any major circuits,” Graham explained.

Graham also said once the power does come back on and you turn the breakers back on, only do one at a time every 30 seconds. It is also a good idea to keep plenty of blankets handy to help stay warm while waiting for the power to come back on.