ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– Alderson will be covered in red, white, and blue for their five-day celebration for 4th of July.

Known for its Grand Parade and events like the Fireman’s Rodeo, the Town of Alderson hosts a grand multi-day event to celebrate our nation’s independence.

According to greenbrierwv.com, the event will last from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4, 2023, with each day’s events starting at noon. There will be live music, food vendors, a 5k, the Fireman Rodeo, rubber duck race, a car show, mud bog, and the legendary Grand Parade and Fireworks Display.

For more information on this red, white, and blue event, visit the Alderson 4th of July Celebration Facebook page.