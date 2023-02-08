BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Fish Frenzy, a new Beckley seafood restaurant celebrated its grand opening on February 3, 2023.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce congratulated the new business in a Facebook post shortly after the opening.

“Congratulations Fish frenzy seafood Restaurant, Beckley WV on your official Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration. The cold outside was quickly replaced with the warmth we were welcomed to inside your wonderful new seafood restaurant here in the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center.” Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce

Watch the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony video here.

“Thank you to all of your staff members for the warm hospitality and your excitement for being a part of our community. We appreciate the opportunity to try some of your delicious menu selections; and we’ll be back very soon!” Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce

Anyone can now visit Fish Frenzy Seafood at 411 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center in Beckley WV.