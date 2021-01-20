Fitness experts discuss staying active during winter months

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the winter, it not only gets colder, but we see less sun during the day. This can lead to people making excuses not to go outdoors and exercise. Ryan Gilkerson, the Membership and Wellness Director of the YMCA in Beckley, said it is important to make sure to fit in time to exercise and keep yourself healthy.

“Less activities to do outside, so people can kinda tend to be a little lazy, but it’s very important to keep active just to keep your spirit up and to keep your health up,” Gilkerson said.

Even though it is cold outside, Gilkerson said you still have the option of working out indoors.

“If you have a set of dumbbells at home and you don’t feel like getting out, you’re snowed in or what not, just grab your dumbbells and kinda be creative and come up with a workout for yourself,” Gilkerson said.

Joining a gym is always a good option to make sure you get exercise in the winter while also getting a little socialization.