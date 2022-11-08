BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts.

Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served.

Sponsors include Connections to the Connection, a Bluefield WV non-profit, and the Mountain Food Bank, based in Gassaway, which serves most of the state’s southern counties.

“We had teamed up with Mountaineer food bank in Gassaway, WV and the focus is to stomp out hunger,” said Angela Reed, the President of Connections to the Connections. “We received the grant where we could feed at least 200 families in West Virginia, and this is our current distribution, come November 29th is the third distribution which is our last distribution. In the month of September, we were able to feed 170 households and 457 individuals. In October we were able to feed 154 households and 362 individuals,” said Reed.

Reed concluded, “Connections to the Connections Inc., in collaboration with MFB and Rick Showalter, the Director of Parks & Rec Bluefield, WV was able to serve Southern WV in the initiative to “Stomp out Hunger” by serving, then we can state the stats given,” expressing her gratitude saying that none of this would be possible without the following sponsor as well.

For more information, please contact Angela Reed, President of Connections to the Connections at (304) 922-4006 or her email at connection2hop2021@mail.com.