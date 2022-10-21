GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal, or free food when you need it.

RALEIGH COUNTY:

The Salvation Army (312 S Fayette St, Beckley, WV 25801): A food bank that gives out food donations.

Beckley Dream Center INC DBA Fishes and Loaves (224 Pinewood Dr, Beckley, WV 25801): Free Thanksgiving dinner.

Carpenter’s Corner (102 Prince St, Beckley, WV 25801): A “no questions asked” soup kitchen that provides free lunches from 11:00AM to 1:00PM, normally every day of the week. On Fridays, extra food is sometimes handed out to those in need.

MERCER COUNTY:

Open Heart Ministries’ Community Resource Center (206 Thomas Street, Bluefield, WV 24701): Free Thanksgiving dinner from 12:00PM until 6:00PM.

Bluefield Union Mission (2203 Bluefield Ave #2508, Bluefield, WV 24701): A two day event where on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, food bags are distributed with all the Thanksgiving trimmings. On Thanksgiving Day, a hot Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings is offered from 11:00AM to 2:00PM.

GREENBRIER COUNTY:

TBA

