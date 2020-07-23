Fridays in the Park returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Even with a lot of events being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, there is one event still happening in Beckley.

Fridays in the Park will start back Friday, July 24, 2020 at Word Park. Organizers had to change a few things to follow the state guidelines, but they will still have food vendors. Jill Moorefield, the Beckley Events Coordinator, said the vendors will set up at the lunch hour so people can stop by and grab a bite to eat.

“We’re just trying to do something that will lift people’s spirits you know. Come on out and try some fair food,” Moorefield said

There will be four food vendors set up Friday. People are encouraged to wear their masks and maintain social distancing while at the park.