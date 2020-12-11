Friends of Coal Lady Auxiliary continue to give back

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — The Friends of Coal Lady Auxiliary organization sent off gifts, food, and poinsettias to families with deployed military members, and people in need. This is the 15th year the nonprofit organization collected donations, and this year they are serving 300 different families.

Regina Fairchild is the Chairwomen of the Friends of Coal Lady Auxiliary. She said donations were needed more than ever this year.

“The need obviously this year is greater than ever. COVID has touched everyone throughout the country and we have just been perplexed at the number of people coming through,” said Fairchild.

SFC Steven Queen is the West Virginia National Guard Family Program NCOIC. He picked up the items to take back to the military families.

“This year has been a difficult year for I think all of us, to be able to ease the burden of a few soldiers and their families during Christmas, is extremely heart warming,” Queen explained.

If you are in need this winter, contact the Friends of Coal Lady Auxiliary through their website.