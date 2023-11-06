SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) – A local church is giving back to the community this holiday season. Glen White Church of God is set to host an Appalachian Christmas.

Members of the Church of God International will be traveling from Tennessee with truck loads of supplies and items for those in need.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, the church will be handing out supplies to those with need. Pastor Jesse Farley hopes that all supplies will be handed out to the community.

“If you know somebody, we just want to get the word out. We want to send those trucks back to Cleveland Tennessee empty,” said Farley.

The items provided will range from clothing to groceries. Around 30 members of the Glen White Church of God will be helping to hand out those items.