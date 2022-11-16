CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are encouraging all West Virginians to honor members of the United States Military and First Responders by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season.

This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star mothers and families to honor their loved ones whose lives were sacrificed while serving our country.

“I am so proud to continue this holiday tradition. I love seeing the photos of so many special West Virginians each year.” First Lady Cathy Justice

All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Photos may be submitted via email or mail. Details for submission are below.

Email submission: kate.e.morris@wv.gov

Mail submission: West Virginia Governor’s Mansion, ATTN: Katie Morris, 1716 Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston, WV 25305.

The military recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.

The first responder recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.