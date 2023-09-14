BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The construction on Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield West Virginia is almost complete.

The Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is almost ready for use once again. The bridge is said to only have paving and other final touches before it can be opened. The Interim Director of Engineering Stormwater for the City of Bluefield, Curtis French, talks about the benefits of having this bridge back in action.

“It will greatly cut down on transit times for the bus. It will greatly cut down on people’s commutes back and forth to work and their ease of access getting back on this side of town.” Curtis French, Interim Director of Engineering Stormwater

French also says though he didn’t start the Grant Street Bridge project he is still excited to see the final product.