Greenbrier County business makes hand sanitizer to help other local businesses

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Businesses started opening up throughout the Mountain State. One of their requirements is too have more hand sanitizer available, but sanitizer is becoming a little hard to come by during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CEO of Appalachian Extracts, Duane Zobrist, wanted to help other businesses in the area by providing hand sanitizer.

“So, we made, really, a split decision one day about last week to get FDA approved and to use their formula and start bottling and packaging hand sanitizer,” Zobrist said. “So, it was a split moment decision that’s actually been good. It’s helped people get their stores reopened and it’s helped bring some of our people back, as well.”

Appalachian Extracts is a CBD extraction company. The process of CBD extraction requires many of the same ingredients as sanitizer.

“It’s a very simple formula. Like I said, the key is the access to the ingredients.” Zobrist said. “We have to be licensed to deal with ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, and we had all of that because of the extraction, the CBD extraction that we’re doing.”

Appalachian Extracts began this process just 10 days ago and businesses throughout West Virginia put orders in for sanitizer.

“If a hair salon can’t find it, they can’t open,” Zobrist said. “If a restaurant can’t find it, they can’t open. So, really, it’s the key to reopening.”

Zobrist said they are offering an exchange program for local businesses. If they return their empty bottles of sanitizer, they can purchase a new one for $5 off.