Greenbrier County Homeland Security prepares for remnants of Tropical Storm Laura

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — Local emergency personnel are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Laura as its remnants are expected to make their way to the mountain state.

Mike Honaker is the Director of the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He they will know how to prepare for the storm until it gets here. He said while they do not know the impact Laura is going to have on the area, it is important for people to remember some communities are prone to flash flooding.

“Whether that’s driving their vehicles through water that’s a foot deep, and we know it really only takes six inches of water to move a vehicle, so we want people to be aware of that and to be prepared for flash flooding in the days to come from the hurricane and also to think about downed power lines and loss of power,” Honaker said.

Honaker wants to remind community members awareness leads to preparedness. He said as his team becomes aware of impact, he will be pushing information through social media.