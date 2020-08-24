Greenbrier County Schools extends Summer Meal Program

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The summer meal program in Greenbrier County was extended for a second time this year.

Child Nutrition Coordinator, Jenny Curry, said when the reopening date for schools was pushed back to September 8, 2020, administrators decided they needed to extend for one more week.

“It’s been steady straight through, we haven’t missed a beat,” Curry said. “It’s important because there’s a lot of children that they need that… They miss those meals that they would have at school.”

Families who are already on the list for meal box pick-up every Wednesday, will automatically be re-enrolled for the extra week.

Those not on the list can sign up by 9 a.m. Sunday, August 30.

To sign up for the meal program, you can call 304-647-6462 and leave a message or email jncurry@k12.wv.us. If you leave a message or email, the following information is needed: